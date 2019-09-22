Friends stars to be tested for Covid-19, quarantined before filming reunion special next month

The cast of Friends will be tested for coronavirus before the reunion special takes place in August.

Friends stars. Source: Getty

Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to reunite next month when they film HBO Max's one-off reunion special of the hit sitcom, in which they all starred as a group of friends living in New York City.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, the stars - who will reminisce on their time on the show in a roundtable style special - will have to undergo testing and quarantine measures before being allowed on set, to make sure they're not carrying the virus.

A source told The Sunday Mirror's Watts the Goss column: "Everyone is really hoping production and filming can resume next month.

"It's full steam ahead right now, but there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences. That's a big blow because bosses were desperate to create an authentic atmosphere... All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they've had the tests."

The news comes after Martha Kauffman, who co-created Friends, said the crew were hoping to film in August.

She said: "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we'll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."

However, contrary to the latest reports, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman, Bob Greenblatt, previously insisted a Friends reunion won't take place until a studio audience can be present for its taping.