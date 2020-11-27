Friends star Matthew Perry splits with fiancée Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry has split from his fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

Matthew Perry. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Friends star ended his engagement to the literary manager after three years of dating and seven months after he popped the question in November 2020.

In a statement to People magazine, he said: "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

The 51-year-old actor and Molly, 29, began dating in 2018, and two years later Matthew announced the couple were due to marry.

He said at the time: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Shortly before their engagement, the former couple were reported to have split after sources reported they’d gone their separate ways in May last year.

An insider said: "It happened very recently. It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

It’s not known if the couple did split but reunited before getting engaged, or if the breakup rumours were false, but friends of the couple insisted he'd finally found the one in Molly.

Another source said: "His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance.

"Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.”

Matthew and Molly went public with their romance in December 2019, when it was discovered they had been "secretly" together for some time.

And although they kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, Molly did take to Instagram on Valentine’s Day last year to gush over her beau.