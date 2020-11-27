Friends star Matthew Perry announces engagement

Matthew Perry has announced he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, after he recently got down on one knee.

Matthew Perry. Source: Bang Showbiz

Speaking to People magazine, he confirmed: “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Matthew, 51, has been dating the 29-year-old literary manager since 2018, and although they keep their romance out of the spotlight for the most part, Molly did take to Instagram on Valentine’s Day this year to gush over her beau.

She wrote at the time: “Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Matthew and Molly were reported to have split earlier this year, after sources reported they’d gone their separate ways in May.

An insider said: "It happened very recently.

"It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

It’s not known if the couple did split but since reunited, or if the breakup rumours were false, but friends of the couple insisted he'd finally found the one in Molly.

Another source said: "His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance.

"Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.”