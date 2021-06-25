Friends roll out red carpet for Kiwi short film star

Hollywood superstar Robert de Niro’s annual film festival has this week wrapped up in New York, with a Kiwi short film one of the few selected.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But with the local cast unable to attend the world premiere, friends of the leading lady rolled out the red carpet for her in Christchurch.

Amber Ranson stars in Penninsula, a short film about connection, it’s one of just 46 from 70 countries selected for the festival.

It’s written and directed by Fiona McKenzie who, twice a week, also directs the talented individuals at the Inclusive Performance Academy.

“This was a really fun personal film for me because I love all of [these] guys and Amber once sat up in a chair one time and told me she really wanted to be in a movie.”

She strutted her stuff on the red carpet, surrounded by family, friends and her castmates all out to applaud their leading lady.

Kiwi short film star, Amber Ranson. Source: 1 NEWS

“To be honest, I bloody loved it,” she told Seven Sharp when asked about how it was stepping into the spotlight.

“Sometimes tearful, sometimes not. Just making me proud of myself and making my family proud, that’s the main thing.”

Receiving her award, Amber took to the stage to thank her supporters.

“I wanted to thank Fiona, and Scott, and Kim for the amazing work you’ve font. Tom, Jasper you’re bloody amazing.

“Making my family proud. I just bloody love you mum!”