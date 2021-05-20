Friends cast returns to NZ screens next week for reunion special

Kiwis will be able to watch the long-awaited Friends reunion next week.

A special airing of the iconic US sitcom Friends: The Reunion is coming to TVNZ2 and TVNZ OnDemand on Thursday at 7pm.

Original stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the hit comedy’s original soundstage, for an unscripted celebration of the show, 25 years after its launch.

Special guests also include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford and Korean pop band BTS.

The cast is set to receive between NZ$4.6 million and $6 million each for the appearance following weeks of negotiations.

The reunion special was designed to help launch upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which will air reruns of the show in the US.

HBO Max shelled out NZ$660 million for rights to the show.

In New Zealand, the complete series of Friends is available to stream online at TVNZ OnDemand.