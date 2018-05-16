 

Frances Bean Cobain loses battle to keep father's famous guitar

Frances Bean Cobain's has lost the battle for her late father Kurt Cobain's guitar, after the finalisation of her divorce settlement saw the instrument handed to her ex-husband Isaiah Silva.

The 25-year-old daughter of Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain - who took his own life in 1994 - and Courtney Love was locked in a bitter court battle with her ex-husband Isaiah Silva over the ownership of the Martin D-18E guitar that originally belonged to Kurt, and according to TMZ, a settlement has been reached that gives the instrument to Isaiah.

Frances and her former spouse had their divorce finalised six months ago, but were still in court battling out the terms of their property division, which included the guitar that Isaiah claimed was given to him by Frances as a wedding gift when they tied the knot in 2014.

Sources told TMZ that the visual artist eventually gave up fighting for the instrument, as "she wanted Isaiah out of her life for good, and didn't want the mess of a trial to bog her down".

Despite losing the prized possession, TMZ reports that Frances won big in the finalisation of the settlement, as she reportedly won't have to pay a penny to Isaiah in spousal support after he originally put in a claim for $US25,000 a month.

It has also been reported that Isaiah will have to fund his own legal bills, and ownership of the house they bought has been given to Frances.

The loss of her father's guitar comes after Frances said she hoped the 'In Bloom' singer would be proud of the person she has become.

When asked by if she believes the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmaker would like her musical ventures, Frances said: "I don't have an answer for that because I don't want to speak on someone else's behalf.

"I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out. That's all I would ask of anyone in my life."

