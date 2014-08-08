Four new Harry Potter eBooks set for release next month

JK Rowling's Pottermore website is set to publish four new Harry Potter ebooks next month.

The non-fiction stories will focus on subjects studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including charms and defence against the dark arts, potions & herbology, care of magical creatures, and divination and astronomy.

According to a statement on the Pottermore website: "The ebook shorts give fans a chance to absorb the colourful characters and incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form".

"In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

All four have been illustrated by London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason and will be available in English, French, Italian, and German, BBC reports.