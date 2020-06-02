Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton shows off wild side as he teases music career

Lewis Hamilton has unveiled eight songs that will appear on his debut album.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Formula 1 star has shown off his wild side with his first foray into music, as he previewed eight songs - which talk about drinking too much, sleeping with women and pulling on a night out - to fans on Instagram Live after spending a decade working in the studio.

In one track, he sings: “I knew it from the moment you walked through the door, you the one.

“I only saw you one time baby, I want more. You can have your way if you treat me right, I’m sure.”

And in another, the champion driver adds: “All night I’ve been drinking way too much.

“This girl I’m leaving with ain’t come with us. So run that body by me once again. This time in my bed, I’m always on ten.”

Lewis also addresses heartbreak in the new tracks, which could have been written about Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger, after the pair split in 2015 following a seven-year on and off relationship.

He sings on the record: “Caught you lying, it’s like a sad song on the radio. Breaking my heart, I can’t let it go.”

And in another of the tracks - which are all currently untitled - Lewis unveils his plan for a quiet life with the woman of his dreams.

He sings: “Late in the night sipping the wine next to you. This is what I worked all my life to get to do. No care in the world, beautiful girl. All I want is trips to the islands and waking up in the morning.”

Meanwhile, Lewis - who featured on Christina Aguilera's track ‘Pipe’ under the pseudonym XNDA - previously revealed his passion for making music when he built a studio in his home for Nicole.

Speaking earlier this year about his music project, the racing driver told fans on social media: “Guys, I’ve spent the last ten years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most talented and beautiful people, which I’m so grateful for. It’s been the most incredible outlet.

“I haven’t got a project or album, just a bunch of different songs that some of you will be able to ­connect to.