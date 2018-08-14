 

Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63

Associated Press
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter on the WWE reality series "Total Divas."

"My dad was always a fighter," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Neidhart, Bret "Hitman" Hart and manager Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and 1990s, and the tag team won two WWE championships.

"What a great run we had. I couldn't believe how it took off," Jimmy Hart told The Associated Press. "But the reason why was, Neidhart was such a great character back then. Bret was more cool, the girls loved him. Neidhart and myself were kind of the evil twins."

Neidhart married Bret Hart's sister, Ellie, and became part of the famed family wrestling dynasty in Canada. Stu Hart trained his sons, including Bret and former WWE star Owen Hart, as well as Neidhart in the 1970s. Neidhart started his pro wrestling career in Stu Hart's

Stampede Wrestling promotion and eventually signed with the WWE in 1985.

Hart posted a picture on social media of himself with Neidhart and the WWE tag team belts around their waists with the caption, "Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now."

Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.
Ross Hart, his brother-in-law and a former pro wrestler, told The Associated Press that Neidhart suffered from Alzheimer's disease and it was believed he suffered a grand mal seizure on Monday.

"He got up (Monday) morning and went to lower the temperature on the air conditioner and he just collapsed and I think died pretty quickly," Hart said. "I think this was stemming from Alzheimer's, which he'd been battling for some time. It's a struggle he's been going through."

Jimmy Hart said Neidhart seemed in good health when they last saw each other in April on WrestleMania weekend.

"He was witty, he was funny. He seemed sharp as a tack," Hart said.

Neidhart was a shot put star in high school in California in the early 1970s and had brief tryouts for NFL teams before becoming a pro wrestler.

The Hart Foundation started as bad guys in WWE and won their first tag team championship in 1987 with the help of a crooked referee.

They won the tag titles again in 1990 but split up not long after their second reign ended. Bret Hart was the wrestling technician of the team, while Neidhart brought the raw force and power that made them fan favourites later in their run.

As a singles wrestler, Hart would become one of the biggest stars in WWE history and made the promotion's Hall of Fame. Neidhart foundered for most of the 1990s before aligning again with Hart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and the British Bulldog to form a new Hart Foundation and become the top faction in WWE.

Hart is the only wrestler from that incarnation still alive.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart (left) and Bret Hart (right). Source: Instagram
Authorities in the United States say a man killed after crashing a small plane into a house appears to have intentionally flown into his own home just hours after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife.

Police in the city of Payson, Utah, south of Salt Lake City, say Duane Youd's wife was in the home when the plane hit their home Monday night, but she survived.

Sgt Noemi Sandoval says Youd had earlier been arrested after witnesses reported seeing him assault his wife in a canyon where they had been drinking. He then posted bail.

Pilot Duane Youd was killed when his small plane crashed into his own home hours after he was arrested for domestic abuse.
Pilot Duane Youd was killed when his small plane crashed into his own home hours after he was arrested for domestic abuse. Source: Associated Press

Sandoval says Youd flew a plane that investigators believe belongs to his employer directly into the house about 2.30am, local time.

The front of the house was engulfed in flames, but his wife and a child got out. Sandoval says it's unknown if the child is related to Youd.

Investigators inspect the scene of a plane crash in Utah that killed pilot Duane Youd.
Investigators inspect the scene of a plane crash in Utah that killed pilot Duane Youd. Source: Associated Press
Soul legend Aretha Franklin reportedly 'gravely ill'

Bang Showbiz
Aretha Franklin's family have reportedly gathered to say their goodbyes because she is "gravely ill".

The 76-year-old soul legend - who last performed at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party in New York in November - is said to be at her home in Detroit, where her loved ones have gathered to say their goodbyes.

According to Showbiz 411, her family have appealed for "prayers and privacy" for the Say a Little Prayer hitmaker.

Aretha's final public performance was at the Mann Center in Philadelphia in August 2017, where she reportedly battled through "exhaustion and dehydration" to "miraculously" complete the show.

The Respect singer cancelled a number of concerts last year, and admitted in February 2017 that her touring days were coming to an end.

She said at the time: "I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."

But later that year, she revealed plans to buy a nightclub near her home and do occasional shows there.

She said last August: "I'm interested in doing a small nightclub downtown, and [estate agent Bruce Schwartz] and I have been talking about this for a couple of years now and I'm just letting him know I'm still interested.

"In my retirement plan, I'd like to have a small club here in Detroit.

"It would be [called] Aretha's!

"From time to time I would sing, and of course, I would have special artists come in to perform for the city that people in Detroit like - Detroit favourites."

Aretha - whose three siblings all died of cancer - has battled ill health over the last few years and in 2011, denied she was suffering from pancreatic cancer, though she later admitted she'd had a tumour removed.

Last November, she was the subject of a death hoax online but insisted she was "doing well" when she spoke up to deny the reports.

She said: "I'm doing well generally, all test have come back good."

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)
Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation November 2017. Source: Getty
