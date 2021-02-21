Former star of The Block among final women named for The Bachelor NZ

Trading the tools for a chance at nabbing the final red rose, a former The Block star is heading back to the small screen on this year’s Bachelor New Zealand.

Bachelor Moses Mackay alongside the 17 women gunning for his heart. Source: 1 NEWS

Forensic scientist Niki Osborne, who appeared in the Girls vs Boys season of The Block in 2016, is one of the final six named for this year's season of The Bachelor.

Osborne, who is one of 18 ladies in the series, wants to settle down with a man who can love her for who she is inside and out, flaws and all.

The Aucklander also moonlights as a marriage celebrant and that's given her a glimpse into the fairy-tale ending she's after.

Season four Bachelor contestant Niki Osborne. Source: 1 NEWS

Sol3 Mio’s Moses Mackay will be courting a lucky 17 women on the show’s four season, hoping to find his match.