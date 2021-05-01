TODAY |

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar facing child porn charges

Source:  Associated Press

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed today.

Joshua Duggar. Source: Associated Press

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment a day after Duggar was arrested by US Marshals in northwest Arkansas. Prosecutors said Duggar possessed the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing today. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly”.

“In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime,” the attorneys said in a statement. “But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

A federal judge set a May 5 detention hearing and a July 6 trial date.

Duggar starred on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologised.

Duggar previously apologised for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to US$250,000 (NZ$349,000) on each count.

Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman arrested following Auckland hotel shooting, hunt for gang member continues
2
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
3
Mongrel Mob members' lives taking a new direction by working with social housing provider
4
Zealandia's perch eradication project underway to get rid of 22,000 fish
5
US police officer kills dog after being bitten, fatally shoots owner who had knife
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Three people charged after 3kg of methamphetamine intercepted at border

Biden prioritises US comeback by rolling out trillions of dollars for stimulus package

US students could be disciplined after 'incredibly hurtful' re-enactment of George Floyd arrest, killing

Death of Black man while struggling with officers at Texas jail ruled a homicide