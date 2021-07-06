Former National MP Paula Bennett to host rebooted TVNZ charades show

Former MP Paula Bennett is set to pit broadcaster Hilary Barry against comedian Tom Sainsbury in the return of TVNZ’s Give Us a Clue.

Paula Bennett, Hilary Barry and Tom Sainsbury star in Give Us a Clue on TVNZ 1. Source: TVNZ

It is a revised and revived version of the popular British charades game show.

Putting celebrity players through their paces is host Paul Bennett.

Vying for Bennett’s points will be teams captained by Barry and Sainsbury.

"I envisage the biggest challenge for Tom and Hilary will not be being allowed to talk," Bennett said.

After leaving politics last year, the former National government minister and deputy leader moved into the real estate industry.

Barry said she jumped at the chance to be involved in the local version of the show after loving the British version as a child.

She said the original show inspired her love of charades and Sir Michael Parkinson.

"Tom Sainsbury should be prepared for a tough battle and some formidable opponents."

"Hilary has told me on multiple occasions that she's very competitive, but she hasn't played a game against the likes of me, so I'm predicting a high-stakes, passionate TV show," Sainsbury said.

Give Us a Clue sees women versus men in a battle of charades as New Zealand’s favourite celebrities attempt to mime out the titles for movies, TV shows, songs, books, plays and quotations, all before the clock runs out.

Two teams of four celebrities will go head-to-head in the competition. They are set to be revealed at a later date.