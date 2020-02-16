Former Love Island UK host found dead

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.

Caroline Flack. Source: Bang Showbiz



The former Love Island host tragically passed away at her home in east London, her family have confirmed.

A family statement read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

The television presenter has had a troubled few months, after she was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home last month. However, she denied she had hit Lewis Burton, 27, and was released on bail until her trial on March 4.

Following her appearance at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court just before Christmas, Caroline admitted it will be a "relief" when she is able to tell her "side of the story".

She wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today's court hearing ... thank you for your continued support and love ... It's going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I'm allowed to x. (sic)"

The court heard the prosecution allege that Caroline hit Lewis "in the head with a lamp", but following the hearing he took to Instagram to insist she did not strike him with the object.

He wrote: "It's been heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp. Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now."

As part of her bail conditions, Caroline is not allowed to see Lewis.

Just hours before her court appearance, the TV presenter posted an emotional message on her Instagram Stories, admitting it is the "worst time of [her] life".

She wrote at the time: "This is the worst time of my life. I don't kno where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am. (sic)"

Caroline chose to step down as host of the current series of Love Island in order not to "detract attention" from the show as she faced the assault charge.

The 40-year-old star - who was replaced by Laura Whitmore - shared at the time: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town."