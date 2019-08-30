TODAY |

Former inmate Kim Kardashian helped get out of prison models reality star's new shapewear line

Associated Press
Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kim Kardashian West helped get out of prison, has popped up on Instagram hawking the reality TV star's new shapewear line.

Johnson looks into the camera wearing a black sculpting bodysuit from SKIMS and says the shapewear makes her feel "free."

She calls Kardashian West her "war angel'' who did not let anything stand between her and Johnson's freedom.

The Memphis grandmother was a first-time offender when she was sentenced to life in prison in a cocaine conspiracy case.

Her sentence was commuted last year after Kardashian West visited the White House to argue for her freedom.

Johnson kicked off a campaign for SKIMS that will feature 25 other real women who will speak to how the shapewear "empowers them to feel the best versions of themselves.''

Alice Marie Johnson has popped up on Instagram hawking the reality TV star's new clothing line. Source: Associated Press
