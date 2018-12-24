TODAY |

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok left grief-stricken after pet dog killed by coyote

Topics
Entertainment

South-African born Australian actress Tammin Sursok shared her grief on social media over the weekend after her dog, Tiger, was attacked and killed by a coyote.

"Rest well my angel," the former Home and Away star wrote on Instagram yesterday. "I will always love you. 13 years together. My first born.

"Hug the ones you love tightly tonight. It's all so fleeting."

Surok, who now lives in Los Angeles, also spent two years on American soap opera The Young and the Restless and nabbed recurring roles on Hanna Montana and Pretty Little Liars. She played Dani Sutherland on Home and Away from 2000 to 2004.

She said she rushed the beloved pet to veterinary hospital immediately after the attack.

"My dad found our dog lifeless, no vitals, eyes open, legs ripped - did mouth to mouth and he was completely gone no vitals," she told fans.

But Tiger had a faint heartbeat and was rushed to surgery, she said, asking fans to "pray with everything you've got" before later revealing that he didn't make it.

"He fought so hard," she said, thanking fans who offered support. "We are all pretty raw."

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Actress Tammin Sursok visits "Extra" at H&M Times Square on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Extra)
Tammin Sursok Source: Getty
Topics
Entertainment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - In this March 11, 2004 file photo, Audrey Geisel, widow of famed children's book author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, poses with The Cat in the Hat, foreground, and Thing 1 and Thing 2, who are characters from his books, at the dedication of Dr. Seuss' posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Geisel died peacefully at her La Jolla, Calif., home on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at age 97. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Audrey Geisel, widow of famed children's author Dr. Seuss, has died

Hip-hop star Nelly making his way to NZ for one-off show

Rapper Juelz Santana sentenced to prison for trying to take loaded gun on plane at a New York airport
00:19
The pair married earlier this month in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, with a string of celebrities in attendance

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all smiles as they celebrate second wedding reception in India