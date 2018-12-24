Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok left grief-stricken after pet dog killed by coyote

South-African born Australian actress Tammin Sursok shared her grief on social media over the weekend after her dog, Tiger, was attacked and killed by a coyote.

"Rest well my angel," the former Home and Away star wrote on Instagram yesterday. "I will always love you. 13 years together. My first born.

"Hug the ones you love tightly tonight. It's all so fleeting."

Surok, who now lives in Los Angeles, also spent two years on American soap opera The Young and the Restless and nabbed recurring roles on Hanna Montana and Pretty Little Liars. She played Dani Sutherland on Home and Away from 2000 to 2004.

She said she rushed the beloved pet to veterinary hospital immediately after the attack.

"My dad found our dog lifeless, no vitals, eyes open, legs ripped - did mouth to mouth and he was completely gone no vitals," she told fans.

But Tiger had a faint heartbeat and was rushed to surgery, she said, asking fans to "pray with everything you've got" before later revealing that he didn't make it.