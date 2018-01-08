TODAY |

Former Home and Away star faces three-week hearing in Australia over indecent assault charges

AAP
Award-winning actor Craig McLachlan will face a three-week hearing to fight indecent assault charges in Melbourne.

The former soap star is facing seven counts of indecent assault and single counts of assault and attempted indecent assault.

"What's alleged is denied," McLachlan's lawyer Damien Sheales told Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

More than a dozen witnesses are expected to give evidence at a contested hearing in November.

Up to 30 prosecution witnesses are listed, but the number would likely be reduced to about 18, the court was told.

Prosecutor Mark Gibson SC said some witnesses would be from overseas and remote facilities would need to be arranged.

Alternative charges were also going to be filed "sooner rather than later", he said.

McLachlan's alleged offending, which is believed to stem from allegations raised by acting colleagues, occurred between late April and mid-July in 2014 in Melbourne, court documents show.

Around that time, McLachlan was starring in the Rocky Horror Show stage production in Melbourne, playing Dr Frank-N-Furter.

The actor became a household name for his roles on Australian soap operas Neighbours and Home and Away.

He won a Gold Logie in 1990 and more recently led the Ballarat-filmed TV series Doctor Blake Mysteries.

McLachlan was not required to appear in court today but will appear for the contest hearing starting on November 18.

The 52-year-old denies he assaulted female cast members on and off the stage.
Source: 1 NEWS
MORE FROM
Entertainment
