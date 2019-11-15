Former frontmen for bands 10cc, The Hollies and The Sweet busk at Auckland train station

The Frontmen, three musicians from the UK who have all spent time fronting three of the biggest bands of the '70s - 10cc, The Hollies and The Sweet - are currently performing in New Zealand.

Seven Sharp asked the band to pretend to be buskers at Britomart train station in Auckland – and, surprisingly, they said yes.

The Frontmen weren’t the original singers of the supergroups, but they all fronted the groups or were hand-picked to replace the singers.

After their performance, the Frontmen regrouped to discuss what they could do better. Former The Hollies frontman Peter Howarth suggested “getting a bit of juggling in”, as well as some fire.

“It is hard to know which ones to leave out when you’re putting a set list together,” former The Sweet frontman Pete Lincoln said.

“It’s a nice problem to have, you know? It’s not what you put in. it’s what you leave out. That’s what we have trouble with – leaving things out,” former 10cc singer Mick Wilson added.

The Frontmen made $5 before tax from their busking efforts.