TODAY |

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett suing city of Chicago over alleged hate crime probe

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is suing Chicago for malicious prosecution and says the city should not seek payment from him to cover the cost of the investigation into his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack because it accepted his NZ$15,600 bail "as payment in full."

Chicago filed a lawsuit in April seeking reimbursement of more than NZ$203,000 for overtime paid to police officers who were involved in investigating the alleged January attack.

Smollett’s attorneys filed a response yesterday in federal court. It said the city should not be allowed to recover costs from Smollett because it accepted NZ$15,600 from the actor "as payment in full in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him."

They also filed a counterclaim, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him humiliation and extreme distress.

Smollett told police that he was beaten January 29 by two men who looped a noose around his neck and threw vile comments at him. Chicago police said the attack was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report.

Prosecutors dropped the case in March. Smollett maintained his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep the $15,600 bail.

Chicago’s Law Department issued a statement today saying the city will continue to pursue its efforts to recover the full cost of its investigation.

"The judge in this case has already ruled in our favor once and we fully expect to be successful in defeating these counterclaims," Bill McCaffrey, Chicago law department spokesman, said in a statement.

Jussie Smollett. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Nine sunscreen brands fail Consumer NZ’s latest test
2
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
3
Over 106 people dead in Iran protests, Amnesty International says
4
Winston Peters' lawyer threatens to sue Simon Bridges, Nick Smith for up to $30 million
5
High temperatures in store for much of the North Island this weekend
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:14

Prosecution begins closing submissions in Grace Millane murder trial

Disney Plus blames past hacks for user accounts being sold online

Abuse inquiry: Church leader under fire for saying abusive priest was 'healing his sexuality'
00:48

Bombshells ‘just kept coming’ as top US diplomat testifies at Trump impeachment inquiry