Forbes says Kylie Jenner is set to become world's youngest self made billionaire

Thanks to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner is on track to be the youngest self-made billionaire by the time she turns 21 in August.

Kylie Jenner graces the cover of Forbes magazine. Source: Associated Press

The reality TV star and daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner is on the cover of Forbes' America's Women Billionaires issue.

The magazine estimates she's currently worth $900 million (USD). Forbes also says Jenner is the 27th-richest self-made woman in the United States, beating out the rest of her family.

Big sister Kim Kardashian West is estimated to be worth $US 350 million and graced the cover of Forbes in July 2016 and was touted as a mobile mogul for her successful mobile phone game "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood."

On Twitter, Jenner responded to the news saying "I'm so blessed to do what I love everyday."