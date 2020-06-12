TODAY |

Footage from new Top Gun sequel captures film crew flinching as fighter jet hurtles overhead

Source:  1 NEWS

Footage from the new Top Gun sequel captures fighter jets hurtling just over the heads of film crew in a remote desert location.

A Twitter post of the behind the scenes footage is captioned, "no CGI here". Source: Skydance

A Twitter post of the behind-the-scenes footage from production company Skydance is captioned, “no CGI here”.

Top Gun: Maverick was initially due to be released this month, on June 26.

However, due to cinema closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is now scheduled for a December 23 release.

Tom Cruise is reprising his role as Maverick in the follow up to the cult classic 1986 film Top Gun.

