Footage from new Top Gun sequel captures film crew flinching as fighter jet hurtles overhead

Footage from the new Top Gun sequel captures fighter jets hurtling just over the heads of film crew in a remote desert location.

A Twitter post of the behind-the-scenes footage from production company Skydance is captioned, “no CGI here”.

Top Gun: Maverick was initially due to be released this month, on June 26.

However, due to cinema closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is now scheduled for a December 23 release.