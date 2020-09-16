Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl writes song for 10-year-old girl who challenged him to drum battle

Legendary Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has written a song for a 10-year-old girl who challenged him to a drum battle online.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nandi Bushell of Ipswich, England, started drumming five years ago and has since risen to stardom, appearing on the Ellen Show and playing with Lenny Kravitz at the O2 Arena in London.

Last month, she performed a cover of the Foo Fighters' Everlong and tagged in Dave Grohl on Instagram, challenging him to a drum battle.

Grohl, never one to back away from inspiring the next generation of rock and roll, responded less than two weeks later, challenging Bushell to learn and perform Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures - which she did.

Yesterday, in his latest response, Grohl told Bushell, "OK Nandi - you got me. You win round one. But I've got something special for you - something you've never heard before, something I've never heard before, because I'm about to write this off the top of my head, for you."

Grohl even enlisted the help of his daughters - "The Grohlettes" - to perform backing vocals in the song.

Bushell was ecstatic.

"He wrote a song about me! Wow! And he played all the instruments by himself off the top of his head - crazy!