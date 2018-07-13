 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Flying Nun Records donates master tape collection to library for safekeeping

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Flying Nun Records, the famous New Zealand music label, is donating many hundreds of master tapes from recordings made between 1981 to the mid-2000s, to the Alexander Turnbull Library’s Archive of New Zealand Music.

The label's founder, Roger Shepherd, says it's the best place for his collection.
Source: 1 NEWS

The collection includes tracks from legendary New Zealand artists such as The Chills, The Bats, The Verlaines, Jean-Paul Sartre Experience, Look Blue Go Purple, Sneaky Feelings, Headless Chickens, and Bailter Space, amongst others.

The Turnbull Library is a part of the National Library of New Zealand and is celebrating 100 years since the original donation by Alexander Turnbull himself.

"The music of Flying Nun is a huge part of our culture and was significant in forging important music connections internationally," says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin, who announced the acquisition.

"It's important for New Zealand that these tapes will be preserved, both physically and digitally, and adds to the Flying Nun collection already in the library. It is a wonderful acquisition to celebrate the centenary of Alexander Turnbull’s donation of his collection to the people of New Zealand."

Many of the master tapes are in fragile condition or on obsolete formats and require urgent preservation. The Library will digitally preserve all of the recordings over the next three years so that this unique part of New Zealand’s music heritage remains safe and accessible.

Flying Nun founder Roger Shepherd says that the Alexander Turnbull Library was the best place to hold this collection.

"The Turnbull Library was a natural choice, because it has first-class preservation and research facilities, and was also willing to work with our artists to make their amazing and well-loved music accessible and still preserve all their rights."

The Archive of New Zealand Music at the Alexander Turnbull Library was established in 1974 by composer Douglas Lilburn and contains the largest collection of archival material relating to New Zealand music and musicians.

It sits alongside the largest public collection of published New Zealand and Pacific recordings, also in the Library’s collections.

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:50
1
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

00:17
2
Two Qantas pilots were also injured in the crash.

Watch: Smoke pours from vintage plane before it crashes in South Africa, killing two


02:31
3
Thousands are protesting the US President’s visit.

Donald Trump delivers astonishing broadside at Theresa May in tabloid interview, as he meets UK PM in first London visit as president

4

Desperate need to house lonely seniors: 'It's a hidden problem'

5
Shaun Johnson passes. Penrith Panthers v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Penrith Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 6th July 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Shaun Johnson adamant rush defences won't leave him isolated again

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Most read: Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

05:51
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the FIFA World Cup final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia out to make history in mouth-watering final showdown against France

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down what to expect in the FIFA World Cup final.

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.

Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

Michael Hayes was handed his sentence in the Whangārei District Court today.

01:41
Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Māngere project today.