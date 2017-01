A new music festival will debut over Waitangi weekend at Lake Taupo, and all attendees are expected to be floating on some sort of inflatable device.

Dubbed Flochella by host ZM, organisers hope to see "the whole crowd floating on water".

The free concert at Wharaewaka, Great Lake Taupo will feature Kiwi favourites Jupiter Project, MAALA, Mitch James and Theia.