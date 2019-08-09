Flight of the Conchords stars Rhys Darby, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie reunite in Wellington

Comedians Rhys Darby, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie have had a 2020 Flight of the Conchords reunion in Wellington.

Left to right: Bret McKenzie, Rhys Darby and Jemaine Clement. Source: Rhys Darby / Facebook

Between 2007 and 2009, the trio starred in the TV show Flight of the Conchords, with Clement and McKenzie playing fictionalised versions of themselves and Darby playing their manager Murray Hewitt.

It's been over a decade since then and now Jemaine, Bret and Murray have reunited again.

Darby shared a photo of the three of them today, wishing everyone positive thoughts.

"Hello, from us three. We caught up the other night in Wellington. I thought I'd post this because it might just cheer up anyone out there who needs it!" he wrote on social media.

"Stay safe, stay positive and hey: 2020 is halfway through!! We can do this!"

The cheer has certainly been felt, judging by the Facebook comments.

"And not a hair brush and razor between the three of you! Cool to see the dream team back together," one woman wrote.

Another wrote: "You know what Rhys, I did need this. Thank you."