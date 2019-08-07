Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie returns home to guest curate New Zealand Festival

National treasure Bret McKenzie is back on our shores to guest curate the New Zealand Festival.

The Flight of the Conchords star told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp today that he would be looking to get people out in Wellington.

“I’m choosing shows for next year’s arts festival," he said. "I want to get some shows that get people outdoors, get families out and about in Wellington, a couple of shows that connect New Zealand artists with overseas artists.

“That’s the idea, but we’re actually figuring out the programme.”

The former Black Seeds member also revealed that the Oscar he won in 2012 for the song Man or Muppet is stored on his piano, which he acknowledged is maybe a little intimidating for his kids as they learn the instrument.

“The Oscar lives on the piano at the moment, it’s quite good, if I’m writing a song, I can look up and think is it [the song] good enough?

“And then keep working on the song, I have another piano I work on when I don’t want the pressure.

“I hadn’t really thought about it but the kids practise on that piano with an Oscar above them, maybe I should move it,” a laughing McKenzie said.