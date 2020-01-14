Five more contestants revealed for debut of The Bachelorette NZ

A Canadian bartender, a graphic designer, an electrical service technician, a sales consultant and a sheep engineer are the next five men in line for actress and doctor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster's heart on New Zealand's first season of The Bachelorette.

From the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, these five men are after the bachelorette's heart. Source: Supplied

So far, 18 men have been announced as contestants on the show, with six more yet to be revealed.

Will Lesina find a spark with electrical service technician Brendon Vanstone? Or will Canadian Jesse Williamson charm the Bachelorette with his bartending tricks?

Maybe she'll fall for Dominic's strong values, catch a case of the travel bug with Quinn, or find a long-lasting love with Australian Clayton.

The programme debuts on January 27 on TVNZ2.

The Bachelorette NZ contestant, Brendan Vanstone. Source: 1 NEWS

Brendan Vanstone, 38, electrical service technician from Pleasant Point

Why did you apply for the bachelorette?

It started out as a friend pushing me to do it, and I thought, what's the worst that can happen? So I gave it a shot and it spiralled from there. I got to the point where I thought, this is actually going to work, getting further and further into it. And here I am!

Tell us about your dating history:

I haven't so much dated, more had long-term girlfriends. I've hardly ever been single, but I've discovered a lot of times, I've got too casual in relationships and thought it's good to hang out and be comfortable, but it's not going anywhere, so you call it off and start again. I've made that mistake quite a few times. I've been single for seven months.

Who's your celeb crush?

Either Kirsten Dunst or Katie Holmes.

The Bachelorette NZ contestant, Clayton Turner. Source: Supplied

Clayton Turner, 31, graphic designer living in Napier

Tell us about your dating history:

I've had a six-year relationship that was full of romance. I've been single now for two years and I'm looking to find true love.

What's your dream date?

It would involve food, and incorporating elements of great conversation, out in nature. And I love to dance, and I love music, so having a natural setting with those elements would be the perfect date for me.

Fun fact:

My father and I make up the last living descendants of our family in the Torres Strait, north of Australia. We would be technically carrying on our family history to an island that is uninhabited up there. So, I do have traditional heritage, but that would make me a very unique person and there is no one in my family that is looking to continue our blood line.

The Bachelor NZ contestant, Dominic Palfrey. Source: 1 NEWS

Dominic Palfrey, 21, sales consultant from Auckland

Why did you apply to be on the Bachelorette New Zealand?

I've been single for two years. I've been travelling the world on a journey of self-discovery and I've settled back into Auckland and have realised I'm ready for a serious relationship with someone. I'm ready to commit to someone- I've got a lot to give, and if I don't have someone to give to, I feel lost.

Tell us about your dating history:

I'm only 21, so it's a bit minimal. I've had a couple of serious relationships through high school- one that was about three years- and one for a year and a half when I was about 18 or 19.

What do you want to get out of this experience?

To enjoy this experience, but I wouldn't be coming on the show if I wasn't looking for a serious relationship with, hopefully, the Bachelorette, if she chooses me.

The Bachelorette NZ contestant, Jesse Williamson. Source: 1 NEWS

Jesse Williamson, 24, bartender from Gulf Harbour

What will your friends and family say when they find out you're a part of the show?

They will definitely be surprised when they see me on the show. They will probably think it's outrageous, as they usually do. But nothing out of the ordinary for me.

Who's your celebrity crush?

Jennifer Aniston and Mila Kunis.

What do you want to get out of this experience?

I have no expectations. I don't even know who the person is, so it's a big leap. It's quite hard to say what I want out of it, because if it's not the right person for me, then I'm not going to pursue something that's not right for me. But if it is, then hopefully something cool will happen.

The Bachelorette NZ consultant, Quinn Ryan Source: 1 NEWS

Quinn Ryan, 25, sheet metal engineer from Hawke's Bay

Why did you apply for The Bachelorette New Zealand?

My friends were tagging me on Facebook, and I like an adventure, so let's give it a crack. I've definitely not done something like this before.

Tell us about your dating history:

I've had a couple of serious partners. The last one I was with for three years, but unfortunately it didn't work out and we went our separate ways, but we still get on so that's cool. I've been single for about six months now. I haven't been doing much dating, I've been hanging out with the boys.

Fun fact:

I don't know if it's a fun fact, but I was born with one kidney. One in every 1000 people are born with one kidney. I keep myself reasonably fit and drink plenty of water. And I'm not a massive drinker, obviously, because I have to look after my kidney.

What do you want to get out of this experience?