Five lucky Kiwi kids land chance of a lifetime, with lead roles in The Lion King

Five Kiwi kids have landed a once in a lifetime chance to join the cast for the world’s number one musical, The Lion King, as it gets set to hit New Zealand for the first time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rachelle Fernando, Asher Whitehead, Maharunui Muriwai Kaiwai-Wanikau, all nine, and Filia Te and Erin Cortez, both 10, will share the roles of young Nala and Simba in Julie Taymor’s adaptation of life at Pride Rock.

All five were in disbelief when they got told they’d made the cut.

“My reaction was, 'Excuse me?' and then they said, 'You got it,' and I was like, 'Wow,' and then I just I literally told everyone — even my dogs who didn’t really understand me,” Te said.

The incoming Aotearoa season will mark the international tour's return to the stage after more than a year.

Director Omar Rodríguez said the quintet of Kiwi kids were natural talents.

"They are so natural and so talented, actually, and we are really happy," he said. "And I think new Zealand will be very happy to see Kiwi kids.

"We always like to adapt some things for the show — some words or some local jokes or things — so the show that you will watch here will be way different or special from other shows in the world in Lion King. So get ready to watch a special Lion King just for New Zealand."