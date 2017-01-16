First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

The first wedding photo of rugby royalty Richie McCaw and his new wife Gemma Flynn has been revealed following their much-anticipated nuptials over the weekend.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day Source: Woman's Day

The Lake Wanaka wedding was closely guarded by security and despite many media outlets' best efforts, no pictures of the bride and groom emerged.

Woman's Day secured rights to the wedding and has released a 14 page spread in their magazine, out this morning.

Flynn wore a custom-made Anna Shimmel silk satin gown, shoes by Valentino and earrings by Sutcliffe Jewellery. McCaw was dapper in an Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

"I think that's just the way we are. Today has been about enjoying the whole road … having friends and family here."

He says he's looking forward to kickstarting his next chapter with his bride.

"What I love about Gemma is that she makes everyone feel special, no matter who's in the room."

Yesterday both Flynn and McCaw shared a photo on their social media platforms captioned, "awesome to wake up on our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw".

Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife, Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday. Source: Supplied