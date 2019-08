The first trailer has been released for the live-action remake of Disney's animated classic Lady and the Tramp.

Lady and the Tramp follows an upper-middle-class American Cocker Spaniel, Lady (Tessa Thompson), who falls in love with a stray Schnauzer mix, Tramp (Justin Theroux).

The film also stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, Benedict Wong and Janelle Monae.