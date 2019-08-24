TODAY |

First trailer released for Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television
North America

The first trailer has been released for Disney+ TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The live-action sci-fi series follows Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the years following the fall of the Empire, but before the rise of the First Order, which was first introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). 

The Mandalorian will also star Gina Carano, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte and Ming-Na Wen.

The show, directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man 1&2, The Lion King), is slated for release in the US on November 12, 2019.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The series follows a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the years after the fall of the Empire. Source: YouTube / Star Wars
More From
Entertainment
Television
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
3
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
4
Fox Glacier (file picture).
West Coast to receive $3.9m funding boost following decision to close access road to Fox River valley
5
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing didn't tell airline pilots about features of a new flight-control system in its 737 MAX that reportedly is a focus of the investigation into last month's deadly crash in Indonesia, according to pilots who fly the jet in the U.S. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Pilots sought to test changes in Boeing 737 jets
The US President says he hopes his long-serving staffer will stay in politics.

Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
00:20
The airline says seven people were taken to the hospital with smoke-related symptoms.

Smoke in cabin forces Hawaiian Airlines flight to make emergency landing in Honolulu
03:06
But his Antifa comments have prompted accusations of hypocrisy from critics.

Donald Trump calls for Antifa movement to be labelled a terrorist organisation