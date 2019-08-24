First trailer released for Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The first trailer has been released for Disney+ TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.
The live-action sci-fi series follows Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the years following the fall of the Empire, but before the rise of the First Order, which was first introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).
The Mandalorian will also star Gina Carano, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte and Ming-Na Wen.
The show, directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man 1&2, The Lion King), is slated for release in the US on November 12, 2019.