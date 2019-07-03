First openly trans actor to appear in a Marvel film stars in new Spider-man: Far From Home



The first openly trans actor in the Marvel Universe says he's always felt that superhero movies were inherently trans - but that there needs to be more express representation of his experience.

Superhero movies "always felt like a trans story because it's talking about identity," said Zach Barack at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he plays a classmate of Peter Parker's.

"It's about separating what people know about you and what they don't," Barack said. "And I think that's something I kind of live with every day. And on top of that, I don't see a lot of trans masculine people on television or trans men specifically, and getting to be part of that is beyond unreal."

The 23-year-old Chicago-area native said there need to be more roles for trans people in all sorts of movies.

"The truth is you have to put out there what people want to see and what people need to see," he said. "And as a young person who is trans, I didn't see a trans man on TV ever, ever, really, until I was like, 17. So having a fun movie about a class going on a trip together, and I get to be part of that, I can't even ..."