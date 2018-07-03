First look: Third Term – the web series featuring a pregnant New Zealand Prime Minister

Source:
A few years ago writer Michael Beran came up with a storyline he thought was so fantastical it would make for a great political satire.
Third Term centred on an ambitious female politician who finds herself elevated to the role of Prime Minister just as she finds out she's pregnant.
Two years on, with the storyline remarkably now a reality, the script is being turned into a pilot for TVNZ.
Watch the video above to find out more about the new series, Third Term, from Michael Beran himself.
news