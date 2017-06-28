First look at new supernatural Kiwi film The Changeover, adapted from iconic Margret Mahy novel

The first look at a new supernatural film adapted from iconic Kiwi author Margaret Mahy's novel The Changeover is sure to give Christchurch a new supernatural look.

The creepy young adult film, which is set in post-earthquake Christchurch, follows troubled teen Laura Chant, played by acting newcomer Erana James, who has to "change-over" and becomes a witch to save her younger brother Jacko (Benji Purchase) from an evil ancient spirit (Harry Potter's Timothy Spall).

Directed by Stuart McKenzie and Miranda Harcout, The Changeover stars several well known Kiwis including Lucy Lawless, Melanie Lynskey, Nicholas Galistine and Dame Kate Harcourt.