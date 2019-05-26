TODAY |

First Korean film wins Cannes Film Festival's top award

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Movies

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's social satire Parasite, about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, has won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.
  
The win for Parasite marks the first Korean film to ever win the Palme. The awards were handed out in a ceremony Saturday (local time) after being chosen by a jury presided over by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.
  
The festival's second place award, the Grand Prize, went to French-Senegalese director Mati Diop's Atlantics. Diop was the first black female director in competition at Cannes.
  
Best actor went to Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory and best actress went to Emily Beecham of Britain for Little Joe. Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won best director for Young Ahmed.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s satire Parasite won the Palme d’Or. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    Entertainment
    Movies
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:54
    The couple’s hunt to source one of the gin’s main ingredients in New Zealand has led to surprising places.
    Taranaki couple goes above and beyond to make their gin product stand out
    2
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    3
    Distraught mum stranded in India waiting on NZ visa for newborn - 'It's really killing us'
    4
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    5
    Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
    Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    01:32
    Winter’s normally a time to bunker down, but that’s not the case for our cousins across the Tasman.

    Over two million people expected to flood Sydney waterfront for Vivid Festival
    Radio stations around the world have dropped the late singer’s music.

    Michael Jackson's estate and former manager settle lawsuit

    Kris Jenner confirms grandson Psalm's name inspiration
    FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush poses with his 'Berlinale Camera Award' wich he received prior to the screening of the film 'Final Portrait' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Sydney Theatre Company says it received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush, an allegation lawyers for the Oscar winner denied. The company wasn’t disclosing details of the behavior alleged to have occurred while the 66-year-old Australian actor was an employee. Media reports say the allegation dated from the theater’s production of “King Lear,” about two years ago. His lawyers deny Rush was involved in inappropriate behavior. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

    Actor Geoffrey Rush gets $3 million defamation payout