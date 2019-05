First Korean film wins Cannes Film Festival's top award

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's social satire Parasite, about a poor family of hustlers who find jobs with a wealthy family, has won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.



The win for Parasite marks the first Korean film to ever win the Palme. The awards were handed out in a ceremony Saturday (local time) after being chosen by a jury presided over by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.



The festival's second place award, the Grand Prize, went to French-Senegalese director Mati Diop's Atlantics. Diop was the first black female director in competition at Cannes.



Best actor went to Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory and best actress went to Emily Beecham of Britain for Little Joe. Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne won best director for Young Ahmed.