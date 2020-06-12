First glimpse of Playstation 5 and new games revealed

Sony this morning revealed the look of its latest Playstation console, the PS5, as well as giving gamers a first glimpse of the games releasing either when it launches, or shortly after.

An image of the next generation of Playstation consoles - the PS5 - and related accessories. Source: Supplied

The reveal of the PS5 comes six-and-a-half years after the launch of the PS4, and while Sony has not specifically announced a release date, it's expected before Christmas this year.

In terms of design, the PS5 goes with a futuristic white theme, departing from the darker shades of the PS4.

The PS5's controller has a couple of much-hyped new features - haptic feedback (distinct from the PS4's rumble) which will give users the ability to physically feel a much wider variety of sensations through the controller - from the gritty sensation of a car driving through gravel, to light tapping of rain on a roof.

SOME OF THE GAMES COMING to PS5

Horizon: Forbidden West

The second installment in the Horizon series see Aloy continue her story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier - with new monsters and enormous machines. Horizon: Zero Dawn was a fan favourite and this one's sure to be high up on the list of the PS5's "flagship" games.

Gran Turismo 7

For fans of car racing simulators, there's no bigger title on consoles than Gran Turismo. The long running series will receive its latest installment on the PS5, and will reportedly "bring together the best features from past installments". This game is sure to make heavy use of the PS5 controller's new haptic feedback feature.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man, from Marvel, comes to Playstation 5 with the latest in the series. Not much is revealed about the latest episode for the web-slinging action hero, but you can be sure that fans of the franchise will flock to it on day 1.

Grand Theft Auto V

No, there isn't a new game, they're bringing GTA V to the PS5, promising that it's been "expanded and enhanced" to benefit from the new system. It's a wildly popular game that Sony obviously wants to be on the PS5 as well.

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld and the subsequent follow ups were among the best loved platform adventure games on the original Playstation consoles. The PS5 will get the latest addition with Soulstorm, which follows loveable alien slave Abe as he continues his quest to free his people to tyrannical overseers.

Resident Evil 8

The much-loved horror franchise just keeps going, as has done since the original Playstation 1 console. The latest version takes on a more supernatural feeling, something similar to franchises like The Exorcist or Blair Witch. It's different from anything the franchise has offered up before, with more a folklore influence. A must-have for gamers looking to scare themselves and fans of the series.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fans of Little Big Planet can rejoice - a new title in the series is being built for the PS5. The original games were charming, crowd-pleasing platformers which really excelled in multiplayer mode. It was well-known for letting players design and share their own levels.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This one's another return to a familiar Playstation franchise - a platformer ideal for kids but also much-loved by adults. The graphics are impressive, getting a boost from the PS5's new hardware.

Stray

Not much is revealed about Stray, but the premise looks intriguing. You're a stray cat lost in a futuristic city inhabited by robots, and you have to unravel a mystery and find your way home.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

This looks like a third-person story driven adventure game - something like a mixture of Breath of the Wild and Horizon Zero Dawn. It looks kid friendly, but also enjoyable by adults who enjoy RPGs and adventure titles.

Project Athia

This title from Square Enix's new studio Luminous Productions is one for the RPG fans. Not much is revealed in terms of gameplay, but it's billed as a 'story-led, action-packed adventure". It looks a lot like a Final Fantasy-style game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

This first person futuristic horror-action games comes from Skyrim-creator Bethesda. Warped and weird creatures, neon lights and the streets of Tokyo, all coming together in something similar to the Bioshock franchise.

Returnal

A sci-fi space-based third person shooter - it looks like a mixture of No Man's Sky, Alien Isolation and Destiny. The protagonist looks to have crashed landed on a very hostile planet, which changes every time she died. It reportedly makes good use of the PS5's new adaptive trigger to switch between weapon modes.

Deathloop

First-person shooter Deathloop see you stuck in an infinite time loop, trying to survive in a city where everyone wants to kill you. It's made by Arkane Lyon, which also made Dishonored, with involvement from Bethesda. You're the prey in never-ending game of cat and mouse, and every loop you get a little more information as you continue your efforts to escape - but there's also a rival involved which makes things interesting.

Demon's Souls remake

The 2009 Playstation 3 gets a next-gen treatment. It's dark gothic first-person fantasy role playing game where you live and die by your swordplay skills. It's been touted as being quiet difficult.

NBA 2K21

For sports fans, the PS5 will have you covered at launch - covered in sweat, that is. NBA 2K21's trailer shows off the PS5's graphic processing power of the unit, with ray tracing and physics engines being put to good use in the latest title in the long-running series.

Little Devil Inside

A cartoony action-adventure RPG with survival elements, the creature design in this title from Neostream looks fantastic and charming.