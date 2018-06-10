First 'Bond girl' dies aged 90

Actress and first 'Bond girl' Eunice Gayson has died aged 90.

Eunice Gayson and Sean Connery on the set of Dr No in 1962. Source: Getty

Ms Gayson starred as femme fatale Sylvia Trench in the early 1960s opposite Sean Connery's James Bond, Stuff reports.

The actress appeared in 1962's Dr No, before reprising her role the following year in From Russia with Love.

The news of Ms Gayson's passing was confirmed on the actress's Twitter feed.

"We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th," the post read.

"An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed."