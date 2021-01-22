Final trailer released ahead of 007 Daniel Craig's final adventure

Bond fans, the long wait is over.

Daniel Craig as James Bond, in a promotional poster for No Time To Die. Source: James Bond Twitter

The final teaser clip of the new James Bond film has been released ahead of its premiere this month.

After 18 months of pandemic related delays, ‘No Time To Die’, which will see Daniel Craig as 007 one last time, is set hit cinemas on 30 September.

It’s the 25th installment in the adventures of secret agent James Bond and is promised to tie up many of the loose ends from the previous four movies.

The film franchise is one of the longest running in the cinema history.

The first James Bond movie ‘Dr No’, starring Sean Connery, a fictional secret agent who prefers his martini’s "shaken not stirred" was released in 1962.