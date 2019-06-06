Filmmaker Louis Theroux to come to New Zealand next year for Auckland show

Award-winning BBC filmmaker Louis Theroux is set to come to New Zealand for the first time next year for one night only.



The journalist and social commentator will perform at Auckland's Civic Theatre on January 10, 2020, for his new live show, Louis Theroux Without Limits, he announced.



"I'm delighted to be taking my tour to Auckland and I'm excited that I'll finally get to meet my Kiwi fans for the first time," Theroux said.



The evening promises to see Theroux discuss a range of topics from his catalogue of work, including the opioid epidemic, sex trafficking, religious extremes and modern day relationships - all with his trademark sense of humour.