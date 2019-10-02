Film industry workers from around the world gather in Auckland to discuss inclusivity

Actors producers and directors from around the world are gathering in Auckland this week, with a shared vision of a more inclusive and diverse film industry.
Among the guests attending the summit is Magda Szubanski from Australian comedy Kath and Kim.
Also attending is film producer Franklin Leonard, who works to connect filmmakers with screenwriters that might otherwise be overlooked.
The summit - which officially begins tomorrow - is focused on all types of inequality across gender, race, sexuality and disability.