Film festivals worldwide team up to launch free global fest on YouTube

Source:  Associated Press

Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube.

A view of the outdoor screening area at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Source: Associated Press

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival today. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organisation and local relief organisations, and encourage viewers to donate to Covid-19 relief efforts.

Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included but We Are One isn't expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at cancelled festivals like May's Cannes Film Festival or still planned ones like September's Toronto Film Festival. Organisers said programming will include movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

“We hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film,” said Jane Rosenthal, chief executive of Tribeca Enterprises, in a statement.

Some festivals have experimented with virtual editions. Amazon Prime is currently hosting a modest online version of the Texas-based South by Southwest for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The Tribeca Film Festival hosted a non-public exhibition of some of its films for the film industry and press.

We Are the One will begin May 29 on YouTube.

