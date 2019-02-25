TODAY |

Film director Spike Lee slams plan to lift lockdown in US state of Georgia

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Spike Lee has slammed the plan to lift the lockdown and reopen cinemas in the US state of Georgia.

Blackkklansman director Spike Lee matching a purple hat and suit with custom gold Air Jordans on the red carpet. Source: Associated Press

The award-winning director insisted he isn't going to risk his own health by venturing outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he's also called for an increase in testing for the virus.

He told Vanity Fair in an email: "Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got Alot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin' Da Dice Wit' Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo' TESTING (sic)"

Spike, 63, stressed the need to identify the people who are sick as a means of slowing the rate of infection.

Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners has insisted that cinemas are unlikely to be able to screen "new wide release movies" anytime soon.

The organisation said: "While some states and localities are beginning to authorise the opening of movie theatres under certain conditions, the movie theatre industry is also a national one.

"Until the majority of markets in the US are open, and major markets in particular, new wide release movies are unlikely to be available."

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
China rejects call for probe into origins of Covid-19
2
Woman in 70s from Auckland dies of Covid-19, five new cases in New Zealand
3
Brazil's hospitals, morgues, cemeteries overwhelmed as Covid-19 takes hold
4
Identical twin sisters die within days of each other after contracting Covid-19 in UK
5
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Netflix gains 16 million new subscribers as world locks down due to Covid-19

Kiwi production company wins big at New York Festivals
03:50

Watch: Bill Napier (Rhys Darby) talks to Seven Sharp about his new comedy show

Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to coronavirus complications