Film director Spike Lee slams plan to lift lockdown in US state of Georgia

Spike Lee has slammed the plan to lift the lockdown and reopen cinemas in the US state of Georgia.

Blackkklansman director Spike Lee matching a purple hat and suit with custom gold Air Jordans on the red carpet. Source: Associated Press

The award-winning director insisted he isn't going to risk his own health by venturing outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he's also called for an increase in testing for the virus.

He told Vanity Fair in an email: "Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got Alot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin' Da Dice Wit' Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo' TESTING (sic)"

Spike, 63, stressed the need to identify the people who are sick as a means of slowing the rate of infection.

Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners has insisted that cinemas are unlikely to be able to screen "new wide release movies" anytime soon.

The organisation said: "While some states and localities are beginning to authorise the opening of movie theatres under certain conditions, the movie theatre industry is also a national one.