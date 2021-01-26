Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson will be in therapy for 'the rest of her life'

Dakota Johnson will be in therapy for "the rest of her life".

The Fifty Shades of Grey star has been doing "online psychology courses" in lockdown and insists she will probably be in therapy for as long as she lives as she enjoys learning "about being a human".

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said: "I've been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to go deeper into myself.

"Even during quarantine, I got really into doing online psychology courses 'cause ... I wasn't going to get into college, but I did these amazing courses. I'll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning about being a human."

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress previously admitted she had a "panic attack" before she sang for her role in Our Friend and admits it left her feeling so "terrified" that she ran off the set as she tried to cope.

She said: "Singing in front of people is actually so terrifying for me. And we had to shoot the scene where you don't even really see me.

"The camera's in the back of ... you can't even really tell what's going on, and I was meant to be performing in community theatre. And they hit playback of my voice, my vocal recording, and called 'Action'.