Festivalgoers descend en masse on Laneway music festival in Auckland CBD

Thousands of festivalgoers made the most of Auckland Anniversary Day yesterday as they descended on the annual Laneway Festival.

With over 20 acts from around the world taking to stages in Albert Park, fans were spoilt for choice. The acts included some big international names, including English singer-songwriter Charli XCX and pop rock band The 1975.

Local band Soaked Oats also played the festival for the first time.



“It’s always been something I've really wanted to do, but yeah, first time playing it,” band member Henry Francis said.

The group, which formed three years ago in Dunedin, is now taking on the big stages.

“To have people actually present at our show was like, ‘Whoa, cool,” said fellow band member Oscar Mein.



Another band wowing crowds was Perth-based Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, who were excited to play for their Kiwi fans.



“We've never done a tour here or anything so it's a completely new audience, which is nice,” Psychedelic Porn Crumpets band member Luke Parish said.

And with a near capacity crowd of 12,000, organisers say people have generally been well-behaved.

The heat, however, proved a challenge, with hydration the key.

“It’'s been very, very, very hot, but amazing. Like, everyone's just having fun, it's really fun,” one festivalgoer said.