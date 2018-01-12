 

'It feels amazing!' Ricky Martin is a married man

Source:

Associated Press

Ricky Martin is a married man.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Ricky Martin, left, a cast member in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," poses with Jwan Yosef at a special screening in Los Angeles. Martin revealed during the premiere that he and Yosef are married, although he didn’t specify when or where this happened. His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Source: Associated Press

The Puerto Rican star revealed this week during the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story that he and artist Jwan Yosef recently said I do, although he didn't specify when or where it happened.

His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

"I'm a husband," Martin told E! News on the red carpet for the FX series.

"It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man," the 46-year-old singer and actor added.

The couple met in 2016 and they plan "the typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery," he says.

Martin plays Versace's boyfriend in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," which premieres January 17.

