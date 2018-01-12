'It feels amazing!' Ricky Martin is a married man

Ricky Martin is a married man.

Ricky Martin, left, poses with Jwan Yosef at a film screening in Los Angeles. Martin revealed during the premiere that he and Yosef are married, although he didn’t specify when or where this happened. Source: Associated Press

The Puerto Rican star revealed this week during the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story that he and artist Jwan Yosef recently said I do, although he didn't specify when or where it happened.

His publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press.

"I'm a husband," Martin told E! News on the red carpet for the FX series.

"It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man," the 46-year-old singer and actor added.

The couple met in 2016 and they plan "the typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery," he says.