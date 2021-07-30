Fat Freddy's Drop speak about new album, tour

Kiwi music legends Fat Freddy's Drop will be delighting fans this year with a new album, concert film and NZ tour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Album Wairunga will land on August 20, featuring five new tracks and reworked versions of Bones and Wairunga Blues.

At 9pm tomorrow New Zealand time, the band will stream a concert film showcasing the production.

A nationwide tour will take place in September.

MC Slave, Joe Lindsay and Toby Laing of Fat Freddy's Drop. Source: 1 NEWS

MC Slave, Joe Lindsay and Toby Laing spoke with 1 NEWS' Dougie McKay about all of the above.

Tour dates:

FRI 10 Sept

Christchurch Town Hall w Special Guest Harper Finn

SAT 11 Sept

Dunedin Town Hall w Special Guest Harper Finn

THUR 16 Sept

Nelson Trafalgar Centre w Special Guest Deva Mahal

SAT 18 Sept

Wellington Michael Fowler Centre w Special Guest Deva Mahal

THUR 23 Sept

Auckland Town Hall w Special Guest Rubi Du

SAT 25 Sept

Hamilton The Factory w Special Guest Rubi Du