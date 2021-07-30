Fat Freddy's Drop speak about new album, tour

Kiwi music legends Fat Freddy's Drop will be delighting fans this year with a new album, concert film and NZ tour.
Album Wairunga will land on August 20, featuring five new tracks and reworked versions of Bones and Wairunga Blues.
At 9pm tomorrow New Zealand time, the band will stream a concert film showcasing the production.
A nationwide tour will take place in September.
MC Slave, Joe Lindsay and Toby Laing spoke with 1 NEWS' Dougie McKay about all of the above.
Tour dates:
FRI 10 Sept
Christchurch Town Hall w Special Guest Harper Finn
SAT 11 Sept
Dunedin Town Hall w Special Guest Harper Finn
THUR 16 Sept
Nelson Trafalgar Centre w Special Guest Deva Mahal
SAT 18 Sept
Wellington Michael Fowler Centre w Special Guest Deva Mahal
THUR 23 Sept
Auckland Town Hall w Special Guest Rubi Du
SAT 25 Sept
Hamilton The Factory w Special Guest Rubi Du
Tickets available at fatfreddysdrop.com