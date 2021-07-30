TODAY |

Fat Freddy's Drop speak about new album, tour

Kiwi music legends Fat Freddy's Drop will be delighting fans this year with a new album, concert film and NZ tour.

MC Slave, Joe Lindsay, Toby Laing tell 1 NEWS about their latest ambitious venture Wairunga. Source: 1 NEWS

Album Wairunga will land on August 20, featuring five new tracks and reworked versions of Bones and Wairunga Blues.

At 9pm tomorrow New Zealand time, the band will stream a concert film showcasing the production.

A nationwide tour will take place in September.

MC Slave, Joe Lindsay and Toby Laing of Fat Freddy's Drop. Source: 1 NEWS

MC Slave, Joe Lindsay and Toby Laing spoke with 1 NEWS' Dougie McKay about all of the above.

Tour dates: 

FRI 10 Sept
Christchurch Town Hall w Special Guest Harper Finn
SAT 11 Sept
Dunedin Town Hall w Special Guest Harper Finn
THUR 16 Sept
Nelson Trafalgar Centre w Special Guest Deva Mahal
SAT 18 Sept
Wellington Michael Fowler Centre w Special Guest Deva Mahal
THUR 23 Sept
Auckland Town Hall w Special Guest Rubi Du
SAT 25 Sept
Hamilton The Factory w Special Guest Rubi Du

Tickets available at fatfreddysdrop.com

