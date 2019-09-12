TODAY |

Fat Freddy's Drop announce summer tour featuring Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Internationally renowned Wellington group Fat Freddy’s Drop have announced 10 shows across New Zealand this summer, with support from acts including L.A.B, Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Bailey Wiley, and Philadelphia-native DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Fat Freddy’s Drop NZ Summer Record Tour 2020 kicks off on December 28th, and includes ten shows across New Zealand.

The show is hitting Thames, Kerikeri, Mangawhai, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North, Christchurch and Queenstown.

It features neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, Taite Prize winner Tom Scott’s Avantdale Bowling Club, powerhouse L.A.B, hip hop phenom JessB, dub rockers Tunes of I, dancehall queen Silva MC, and bilingual Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii.

Plus an impressive international line up of DJs Jazzy Jeff, David “Ram Jam” Rodigan & loop artist Dub FX.

Fat Freddy’s Drop Summer Record Tour 2020:

Coromandel

Saturday 28 Dec, Thames Racecourse, Thames
Special guests: DJ Jazzy Jeff, JessB, Tunes Of I

Kerikeri

Monday 30 Dec, Kainui Road Vineyard
Special guests: DJ Jazzy Jeff, Silva MC, Bailey Wiley, Tunes Of I

Mangawhai

Tuesday 31 Dec, Northern Bass
New Years Eve Festival

Tauranga

Saturday 4 Jan, Wharepai Domain
Special guests: DJ Jazzy Jeff, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Tunes Of I

Auckland

Saturday 18 Jan, The Outer Fields at Western Springs
Special guests: DJ David Rodigan, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, Jessb, Chaii, Bailey Wiley

Wellington

Monday 20 Jan, Williams Park, Days Bay, Lower Hutt
Special Guests: DJ David Rodigan, Silva MC, Tunes Of I

Havelock North

Friday 31 Jan + Saturday 1 Feb, Black Barn Vineyards
Special Guests; Bailey Wiley, Silva MC
Christchurch

Thursday 6 Feb, The Horncastle Hoon, Horncastle Arena
Special Guests: Dub FX, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Chaii, Bailey Wiley

Queenstown

Saturday 8 Feb, John Davies Oval
Special Guests: Dub FX, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, Bailey Wiley

rnz.co.nz

Fat Freddy's Drop.
