Farrah Abraham hopes to face Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton in charity boxing match

Bang Showbiz
Boxing promoter Damon Feldman is trying to secure Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton to fight Farrah Abraham in a celebrity boxing match.

The former 'Teen Mom' star has signed a deal with boxing promoter with Damon Feldman to step in the ring for a charity bout.

At present, Farrah, 27, does not have an opponent but Feldman has confirmed to website The Blast that top of his list of opponents are Lindsay, 32, and Paris, 37.

He is prepared to pay either star $250,000 to box for three rounds, each lasting two minutes, against Farrah and will also donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

Lindsay and Paris have gone to the top of the shortlist of potential opponents after Damon failed to sign Blac Chyna, Chanel West Coast or Teyana Taylor to step into the squared circle.

Farrah's opponent is expected to announced by the end of the week.

The bout is scheduled to take place on November 10 at the Showboat in Atlantic City.

Farrah is currently single after splitting from Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay in March.

The part-time porn star recently revealed her ideal man would be a male clone of herself.

She said: "Look, if I could find a clone of me in a man, I'd date him. Yes!"

arriving to the 2016 Mtv Movie Awards held on the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Burbank, CA. <P> Pictured: Farrah Abraham <B>Ref: SPL1261052 100416 </B><BR/> Picture by: Digital Focus / Splash News<BR/> </P><P> <B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR/> Los Angeles: 310-821-2666<BR/> New York: 212-619-2666<BR/> London: 870-934-2666<BR/> photodesk@splashnews.com<BR/> </P>
Farrah Abraham. Source: Bang Showbiz
1 NEWS | Associated Press
Pop superstar Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday with a virus, forcing her to postpone a second show, her promoter said.

The singer's "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she cancelled that show on doctor's orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged.

But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

"Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," the tweet said.

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to August 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her "Truth About Love" world tour.

Pink is due to perform in New Zealand in September.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Pink Source: Bang Showbiz
Demi Lovato released from hospital after overdose - report

Associated Press
Demi Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose.

A person close to Lovato says she was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles over the weekend. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn't allowed to speak publicly about the topic.

Lovato was hospitalised on July 24.

The 25-year-old said yesterday on Instagram she remains committed to overcoming addiction. She thanked her fans, family and team, and wrote, "I will keep fighting."

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March but recently relapsed.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the West Coast debut of 29rooms at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles. Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose. A person close to Lovato says she was released from Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles over the weekend. Lovato was hospitalized on July 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Demi Lovato. Source: Associated Press
