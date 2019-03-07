Fans protest against Michael Jackson documentary - 'Know your facts'

A small group of Michael Jackson fans gathered outside UK Channel 4's London headquarters, protesting against the airing of the documentary Leaving Neverland.

The documentary detailed disturbing stories from two men who said the superstar groomed them for sex and molested them when they were just little boys.

The superstar's image was tarnished by allegations of sexual abuse that shadowed him throughout much of his adult life and even stood trial on child molestation charges in 2005, for which he was acquitted.

Leaving Neverland will screen on TVNZ1 on Sunday at 8.30pm, followed by Part 2 at the same time the following evening. It will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.