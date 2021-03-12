With fans around the world, is Auckland teen band The Dawns the next big thing?

New Zealand band The Dawns already have followers in Poland and Mexico even though its members aren't even old enough to drive yet.

The Auckland band of 15-year old school friends is upcycling some golden oldies. And, thanks to The Cure's Just Like Heaven, Mila Guttenbiel, Elliot Smart, Georgia Wallace and Imogen Pierce have become viral sensations.

“We barely knew the video was even up there, and then to find out it was blowing up with 200,000 views,” Georgia told Seven Sharp.

“Even people from Europe and Poland and Germany commenting on it. It's insane,” Imogen says.

For a couple of years now, they’ve been mentored by Joe Lonie, the former bass player of Supergroove.

“The Dawns are going really well with their songwriting,” he says.

“They're good at the covers, but their original songs are coming along great.”