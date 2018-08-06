 

Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Associated Press
A spokesman for Charlotte Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom The Facts of Life, says the actress has died at 92.

Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday (local time) at her Los Angeles home. A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Rae originated the character of Edna Garrett in 1978 during the first season of NBC's comedy Diff'rent Strokes, then took Mrs. Garrett with her for the spinoff The Facts of Life, which premiered the following season.

Initially set at a girls' boarding school, that NBC series ran for nine seasons, though Rae left after its seventh year.

Her many stage roles include that of Mammy Yokum, created by her for the 1956 Broadway musical Li'l Abner.

FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, arrives at the 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews - "The Facts of Life" Reunion in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesman for Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," says the actress has died. She was 92. Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her Los Angeles home. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Charlotte Rae in 2014. Source: Associated Press
Two elderly men have proved you are never too old to rock, after escaping from a nursing home in Germany to attend a heavy metal festival.

A police hunt for the pair began when staff at the nursing home noticed they were missing on Friday.

The men were then located at the Wacken Open Air festival at 3am.

Police say they were "disoriented and dazed" but clearly enjoying what is billed as the world's largest heavy metal festival.

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk.

"The care home quickly organised a return transport after police picked them up."

A visitor poses at the legendary music festival in Wacken, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018.
A visitor poses at the legendary music festival in Wacken, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction after overdose

Associated Press
In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

"I will keep fighting," Lovato wrote in a post on Instagram today.

She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

She said she's learned that the illness of addiction doesn't fade and is something she "must continue to overcome," and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato. Source: Associated Press
